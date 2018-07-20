Kinsolving to visit JCC for show

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a program, “America & Me,” a program of Walt Whitman musings, July 22.

The 80-minute program with no intermission, written by and performed by William Kinsolving, will be held at 2 p.m. at the center, 9 Route 39 South.

Kinsolving participated in the Oregon Shakespeare Festival to play “Richard II,” then attended The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art for finish. Returning to New York, he appeared as an actor under- off- and on Broadway, as well as a saloon singer in outré Greenwich Village nightclubs.

Returning to the West, he won the Best Actor of the Year award from the San Francisco Chronicle for his performance at the Berkeley Rep. Transitioning to a second career, Kinsolving wrote his first play with 83 roles.

He was awarded a Ford Foundation Playwriting Grant.

The Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Canada produced the play, with every actor south of the Arctic Circle. This led him into the maws of Hollywood, writing and doctoring some 50 screenplays.

He finally escaped to write and published five novels, including a couple of best sellers.

A donation of $10 is suggested. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.