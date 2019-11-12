Kindergartener left at wrong bus stop, under investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A 5-year-old central Illinois kindergartener needed the help of a good Samaritan to get home Monday after she was left in blowing snow at the wrong bus stop.

Decatur Public Schools officials said Tuesday they are investigating why Alltown Bus Service left the girl two blocks from where her mother was waiting for her. A college student heard the girl calling for help, stopped and the girl gave him her mother's telephone number.

Amanda Hammer told the Herald & Review in Decatur she thanks God "it wasn't a creep who came along" to help her child.

Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout says the district is working with Alltown to "ensure the safety of our students at all times."

A telephone message left with Chicago-based Alltown seeking comment Tuesday was not immediately returned.

