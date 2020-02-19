Kindergarten registration on tap

New Milford Public Schools invites parents of incoming kindergartners to visit their respective elementary schools to begin the registration process for next school year.

Any child who will be 5 on or before Dec. 31 is eligible for enrollment in kindergarten for the 2020-21 year.

Parents/guardians should bring the child’s birth certificate, three proofs of residency (utility bill, real estate tax bill, copy of mortgage, deed or rental agreement, bank statement, driver’s license with current address), personal identification and all completed registration forms.

Registration forms can be completed before registration dates and can found online by going to www.newmilfordps.org and clicking on the blue “Kindergarten Registration” box (the upper right of the page).

Hard copies of the forms can be picked up at the New Milford Youth Agency at the John Pettibone Community Center, as well as at Hill and Plain Elementary School Feb. 3 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Elementary school assignments are determined by street.

To see a complete street listing, visit www.newmilfordps.org. and click on “Transportation” to view the “Elementary School Boundary Directory.”

The dates for initial registration are, at Hill and Plain, Feb. 19 and 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Feb. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and at Northville, Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Feb. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Parents will meet administrators, the school nurse and the registration secretary who will explain the necessary steps to complete the registration process.

While at registration, parents/guardians will also have the opportunity to sign up for the mini-kindergarten experience, which will take place March 25 -27 for Hill and Plain and April 1 -3 for Northville.

For more information, contact the appropriate school.