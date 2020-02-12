Kindergarten registration on tap

New Milford Public Schools invites parents of incoming kindergartners to visit their respective elementary schools to begin the registration process for next school year.

Any child who will be 5 on or before Dec. 31, 2020, is eligible for enrollment in kindergarten for the 2020-21 year.

Parents/guardians should bring the child’s birth certificate, three proofs of residency, personal identification and all completed registration forms.

Registration forms can be completed online by going to www.newmilfordps.org and clicking on the blue “Kindergarten Registration” box (the upper right of the page).

Hard copies of the forms can be picked up at the New Milford Youth Agency at the John Pettibone Community Center, as well as at Hill and Plain Elementary School Feb. 3 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Elementary school assignments are determined by street.

To see a complete street listing, visit www.newmilfordps.org. and click on “Transportation” to view the “Elementary School Boundary Directory.”

The dates for initial registration are, at Hill and Plain, Feb. 19 and 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Feb. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and at Northville, Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Feb. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the appropriate school.