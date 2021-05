NEW MILFORD — Kimberly-Clark’s 2021 Bright Futures Scholarship was awarded to Cameron Holmes, a senior at Trumbull High School.

Kimberly-Clark has a tissue manufacturing facility in New Milford.

Cameron, the son of Steve and Susan Holmes, plans to attend Ohio State University at Columbus and major in aviation.

The Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees across North America. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, work experience and community involvement.

Each scholarship is worth up to $20,000 ($5,000 per year for up to four years) for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities.