Kimberly-Clark awards Bright Futures Scholarships

Kimberly-Clark Corporation has announced the recipients of its 2019 Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

In New Milford, where Kimberly-Clark has a tissue manufacturing facility, a college scholarship has been awarded to Alison Parker, a senior at Shepaug Valley School in Bridgewater and the daughter of Bruce and Daphne Parker, who plans to attend Fordham University, and Maggie Lee, a senior at Pomperaug High School in Southbury and the daughter of Stacy and Kim Lee, who plans to attend Wesleyan University.

“We are proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of these outstanding students,” said Gary Wright, New Milford mill manager. “We are pleased to award them Bright Futures scholarships and wish them well as they pursue their dreams in higher education.”

Marking its 27th year, the Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees across North America.

Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, leadership, work experience and involvement in extracurricular activities.

Each scholarship is worth up to $20,000 ($5,000 per year for up to four years) for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities.

This year, scholarships totaling $920,000 were awarded to 46 students across the United States and Canada. Since its inception, the program has granted over $42 million in scholarships to more than 2,100 students.