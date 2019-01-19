https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Kimartin-event-to-benefit-Boy-Scouts-13536025.php
Kimartin event to benefit Boy Scouts
Boy Scout Troop 65, which consists of youth from Washington, Bridgewater and Roxbury, will present a night of enlightenment, “Love and Light, Karen Kilmartin, The Messenger,” Feb. 2.
The event will take place at the American Legion Hall at 6 Bryan Hall Plaza in Washington, with registration at 6:30 p.m. and the group meeting at 7 p.m.
The cost is $25.
For more information, or registration, call Julie at 860-868-2525.
View Comments