Kids invited to culinary school camp

The Community Culinary School of Northwest Connecticut in New Milford will offer summer cooking classes, “Cooking as a Life Skill,” for children ages 8 and older.

The summer classes will include four five-day sessions: Aug. 6-10 and Aug. 13-17 from 9:30 a.m. to noon or 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Utilizing cooking as a creative outlet, children will gain an understanding of basic cooking techniques and nutrition, which can lead to a healthier and happier self.

Classes will also include safe food practices.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer children’s cooking classes in addition to our job-training program,” said Dawn Hammacott, executive director of the culinary school.

“This summer, your child will learn delicious and fun to prepare recipes for snacks, breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert including kid-friendly, healthier versions of some of their favorites,” she said.

Tuition is $200 per child. Early registration is encouraged due to small class size.

For information and registration, call the school - based at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Whittlesey Avenue - at 203-512-5791.