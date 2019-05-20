Kids invited to craft workshop

The New Milford Youth Agency’s Enrichment Program will present a kids’ craft workshop for students in first through third grade June 4 from after school until 5:30 p.m. at John Pettibone Community Center on Picket District Road.

Students will create designs and crafts using scraps, punches, stamps, buttons and more.

Parents/guardians should send a note with the student to ride the Youth Agency bus the day of the event.

The cost is $10 per child. Children should bring a snack.

For more information and RSVP, email skabasakalian@newmilford.org or call 860-210-2030.