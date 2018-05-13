Kids invited to church camp

Walnut Hill Community Church in New Milford will offer a children’s camp, “Game On, Gearing Up for Life’s Big Games,” July 23-27 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Doors will open at the Dorwin Hill Road church each day at 8:45 a.m.

A closing program will be held July 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the worship center.

Children age 4, who are entering kindergarten and potty trained, through seventh grade are welcome to participate.

Snacks will be provided. Children with allergies or sensitivities to certain foods should bring their own snack.

The cost is $25 per camp, with a $40 maximum per family.

To register, visit http://walnuthillkids.camp/kids-camp-new-milford/.

For more information, call 203-796-7373 or email cblevins@walnuthillcc.org