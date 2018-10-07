Kids invited to Lewis fishing derby

The annual Jason D. Lewis kids' fishing derby will be held Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in New Fairfield.

Worms will be provided (www.jasondlewisfishingderby.com) at the event open to children younger than 15.

Trophies, prizes and snacks will be available at the event to be held at Squantz Pond.

Lewis, a Brookfield native, was killed July 6, 2007, while serving as a U.S. Navy SEAL in Iraq.

He is buried in New Milford, where his mother, Jean Mariano, resides.

A donation of $5 is requested. For more information, email mamaseal630@yahoo.com.