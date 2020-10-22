Kids invited to Gunn programs

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a variety of virtual youth programs in the coming days.

They will include “DIY Scarecrows” Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. and “Halloween Treats & Sweets” Oct. 31 from noon to 2 p.m. at the library. Goody bags will be handed out to attendees of the Oct. 31 programs; costumes are encouraged.

For more information and RSVP, which is not required but recommended, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.