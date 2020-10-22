https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Kids-invited-to-Gunn-programs-15664596.php
Kids invited to Gunn programs
Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a variety of virtual youth programs in the coming days.
They will include “DIY Scarecrows” Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. and “Halloween Treats & Sweets” Oct. 31 from noon to 2 p.m. at the library. Goody bags will be handed out to attendees of the Oct. 31 programs; costumes are encouraged.
For more information and RSVP, which is not required but recommended, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.
