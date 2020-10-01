Kids invited to Gunn programs

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a variety of virtual youth programs in the coming days.

They will include “Kids Saturday Morning Yoga” with representatives from Valley Spirit Wellness Center Oct. 3 at 11 a.m.; “Country of the Month” with Jini Dugan, who will discuss Sweden, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.; “Erupting Pumpkins” Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.; “DIY Scarecrows” Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.

In addition, a “Halloween Treats & Sweets” program will be offered Oct. 31 from noon to 2 p.m. at the library. Goody bags will be handed out to attendees; costumes are encouraged.

For more information and RSVP, which is not required by recommended, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.