Kids invited to Gunn programs

Gunn Memorial Library’s Junior Library in Washington will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

They will include “Country of the Month: Ireland,” a program with homeschool mom Jini Dugan, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.; “Optical Illusions” Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.; fall crafts via Zoom Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2310.

Programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested but not required by calling the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.