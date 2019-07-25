Kids invited to Gunn programs

Gunn Memorial Library’s junior library will offer a space trivia night July 30, “Cosmic Sun Catchers” Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., “Science Experiment Night” Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m., “Candy Constellations” Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a screening of “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. and an ice cream social Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested but not required by calling the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.