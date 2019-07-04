Kids invited to Gunn programs

Gunn Memorial Library’s junior library has announced its upcoming Saturday programs, including henna tattoos July 6, space ranger training July 13, cardboard build-it challenge July 20 and solar system creations July 27, all from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested but not required by calling the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.