Kids invited to Gunn programs
Gunn Memorial Library’s junior library has announced its upcoming offerings.
They will include “Build It with Candy” June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a library scavenger hunt June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; “Fluffy Slime” June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a Lego challenge June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and “Make It and Take It” June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested but not required by calling the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.
