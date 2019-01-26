Kids invited to Gunn programs

Gunn Memorial Library’s junior library has announced its upcoming offerings.

Activities will include “Take Your Child to the Library Day,” featuring games, trivia, raffles, crafts and snacks, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a Valentine’s cards workshop (materials provided) Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; an indoor sports fest Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.; and Dr. Seuss Day Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.

Programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested but not required by calling the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.