Kids invited to Gunn programs

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington has announced fall programs for children.

Offerings will include a pumpkin painting drop-in session (bring own pumpkin) Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and a Halloween costume party and parade Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.

For teens, the library will also offer a Page-to-Screen viewing of “Love, Simon,” the adaptation to Becky Albertalli’s National Book Award Finalist “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” Oct. 19 at 12:30 p.m.

After school programs will continue through the month.

Kindergarten and first graders meet Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Second through fifth graders meet Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Sessions include crafts, story times, games and provided snacks.

Story time for 2-year-olds meets Fridays at 10:30 a.m., and 3- and 4-year-olds meet Fridays at 2:15 p.m.

Programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested but not required by calling the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.