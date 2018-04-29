https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Kids-invited-to-Gunn-programs-12861988.php
Kids invited to Gunn programs
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, April 29, 2018
Gunn Memorial Library’s junior library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.
They will include a program, “Steep Rock Association’s Judea Garden Pumpkin Seed Growing” with Denise Arturi of Judea Garden May 5 from 1 to 2 p.m. (at Macricostas Preserve off Route 202) and a Mother’s Day treat workshop May 12 from 1 to 2 p.m.
For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.
