Kids invited to Gunn programs

Gunn Memorial Library’s junior library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.

They will include a program, “Steep Rock Association’s Judea Garden Pumpkin Seed Growing” with Denise Arturi of Judea Garden May 5 from 1 to 2 p.m. (at Macricostas Preserve off Route 202) and a Mother’s Day treat workshop May 12 from 1 to 2 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.