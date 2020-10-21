Kids Octoberfest set at Harrybrooke

The upcoming Kids Octoberfest will feature a hayride, games, pumpkin decorating, face painting, a spooky river walk, photo booths/cutouts, food and vendors.

Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum in New Milford will hold a Kids Octoberfest event Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event at the park off Still River Drive will feature safe and fun games and activities for families.

Offerings will include a hayride, games, pumpkin decorating, face painting, a spooky river walk, photo booths/cutouts, food and vendors.

The cost is $10 per car.

“This is a rare fundraiser for Harrybrooke Park in 2020 and we wanted it to be something for the kids, first and foremost,” said Bill Buckbee, executive director of the park.

Attendees must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Sponsors include Scott's Landscaping & Nursery, The Rustic Country Barn and Myke Food Media.

For more information and tickets, visit www.harrybrookepark.org.