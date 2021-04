BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — In order to better tell the evolving story of the Corvette, leaders of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, have announced plans for an expansion.

The board of directors said they plan to build a 30,000-square-foot addition (2,787-square-meter) after raising enough money for the project, which is estimated to cost around $12 million, the Daily News reported. A campaign to raise money has begun.