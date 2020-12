Timothy D. Easley/AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear said that Thursday was Kentucky's deadliest day since the pandemic began as he announced a record 54 new coronavirus deaths. The state also reported 3,349 new cases of COVID-19.

“Our death report today is by far the most people that we’ve lost, and remember, that’s a reflection of where this virus was about three weeks ago, where it was trending,” Beshear said.