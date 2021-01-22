Kentucky remembers COVID-19 deaths with statehouse ceremony BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 7:11 p.m.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at a ceremony Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to memorialize the more than 3,000 Kentuckians who have died from complications from COVID-19. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, First Lady Britainy Beshear, look at the more than 3,000 flags on the lawn at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Each flag memorializes a Kentuckian who died from complications from COVID-19. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at a ceremony Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to memorialize the more than 3,000 Kentuckians who have died from complications from COVID-19. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, left, and First Lady Britainy Beshear, places a flag in the ground at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to memorialize the more than 3,000 Kentuckians who have died from complications from COVID-19 during a ceremony Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear watched teachers get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday and later headlined a memorial ceremony for the thousands of Kentuckians who have died from the virus.
The dual events reflected the hope of ultimately defeating the coronavirus and the losses the pandemic has inflicted, killing more than 3,300 Kentuckians, the governor said.
BRUCE SCHREINER