Kentucky national parks to be partially open during shutdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mammoth Cave National Park in Edmonson County will remain partially open to the public during the partial shutdown of the federal government.

As similar to other national parks across the country, Mammoth Cave National Park will be accessible to visitors but emergency and rescue services will be limited. This includes no tours and no access to the cave without a guided tour. Picnic area, restrooms and other services that require staffing will also not be operating.

Some areas inside Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Park in Hodgenville will be accessible, but a social media post warned access may change without notice.

Meanwhile, the Courier-Journal reports services at Daniel Boone National Forest and Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area will be closed but visitors could still likely enter the grounds.