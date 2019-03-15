Kentucky lawmakers vote to limit secretary of state's power

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky legislature has voted to remove the secretary of state as a voting member of the state Board of Elections and limit the office's access to a database of registered voters.

The Kentucky House of Representatives approved House Bill 114 by a vote of 56-39. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.

The vote comes after two employees at the State Board of Elections accused Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes of wielding excessive power over the board and using her access to the voter registration database for political purposes.

Grimes denied the allegations, saying her office has "at all times" followed the law.

Grimes is a Democrat. The legislature is controlled by Republicans.