Kentucky has 745 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 745 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky on Thursday, including 107 in children 18 and younger.

Twenty of the cases involved children ages 5 and younger, with the youngest 6 days old.

"Again, it seems like we are seeing a larger and larger and larger portion of positive cases being our young people,” Beshear said.

The new cases bring the state's total number to 64,158.

There were also 13 deaths reported Thursday, increasing the total to 1,137.

The positivity rate fell to 4.57%, with at least 1.3 million coronavirus tests performed in the state. The positivity rate is a rolling figure that reflects the average number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

