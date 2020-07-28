Kentucky criminal jury trials may resume next week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Criminal jury trials may resume next week in Kentucky, but civil trials are still a couple of months away, the state Supreme Court said.

The court also said in an administrative order that attorneys, jurors, parties, witnesses, members of the public and media must wear facial coverings during jury trials. Judges are responsible for making sure facial coverings are used and social distancing is observed in their courtrooms, the court said.

The court is also allowing eviction actions to resume starting Saturday, but landlords must give 30 days' notice to vacate before filing an eviction action.

Courts shut down in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic but partially reopened for hearings last month.

Trial judges will determine whether it is advisable to proceed with individual trials, based on local health conditions and the Supreme Court's health and safety requirements, the court said.

Civil jury trials may resume after Oct. 1.