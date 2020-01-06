Kentucky counties pass resolution supporting gun rights

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — A handful of Kentucky counties have passed resolutions declaring local governments “Second Amendment sanctuaries" and dozens of others are poised to vote on the issue.

Letcher County is among the latest to pass such a resolution as a defense against possible federal or state legislation that could limit access to firearms, ammunition or gun accessories, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports.

When asked if the resolution could act as a legal defense against state or federal gun laws, Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams said he believed there could be some practical impact. The Republican said it mostly serves to warn federal and state politicians of political blowback that could result from supporting gun control legislation.

“I hope this sends a message to our folks in Frankfort and our folks in Washington that we will not stand by and let our rights be taken away,” Adams said.

A Red Flag law could be proposed in the upcoming legislative session in Kentucky.

Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, is working to draft the bill that would allow an individual’s firearms to be taken if the person is deemed dangerous. Supporters say it could prevent suicides, domestic violence and mass shootings. Critics say it could infringe on Second Amendment rights.