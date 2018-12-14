Kentucky city OKs $500K for temporary fix to homeless crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky city with a homeless population experiencing a crisis amid cold temperatures and other issues has approved more than $500,000 for a temporary fix.

News outlets report the Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a measure Thursday night to give $546,791 from the city's budget surplus to local nonprofits. Councilman Bill Hollander says it's a bridge to a permanent solution.

The money will flow to low-barrier sheltering and services. Low-barrier shelters are 24/7 facilities accepting people most might not, like those with mental illness or medical conditions, drug users, or people who want to bring pets and possessions.

The Louisville and Jefferson County governments are merged and officials say there are roughly 6,000 homeless people in the county. Officials don't expect new shelters to open, but say services and beds could be provided.