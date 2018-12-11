Kentucky awarded $59.5 million in transportation grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Transportation officials say two fiscal courts in Kentucky and a riverport authority will share federal grants totaling $59.5 million for projects to improve safety, access and mobility for motorists and freight movement.

Officials say the recipients are Calloway County Fiscal Court, Pulaski County Fiscal Court and Owensboro Riverport Authority. The state Transportation Cabinet committed more than one-half the combined project costs and submitted letters of support for the projects.

Officials say Calloway County Fiscal Court was awarded $23 million for reconstruction and widening of U.S. 641 from the Tennessee line to the Clarks River Bridge south of Murray.

Pulaski County Fiscal Court was awarded $25 million to construct a new interchange to connect three major routes.

Owensboro Riverport Authority was awarded $11.5 million to improve and widen Kentucky 331 and Rinaldo Road in Owensboro.