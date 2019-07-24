Kentucky National Guard soldiers deploying to Middle East

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky National Guard says more than 150 soldiers are deploying to the Middle East.

A statement from the guard says a departure ceremony is being held Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center for soldiers with the 206th Engineer Battalion. The unit is headed to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations to conduct construction missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The last deployment for the Owensboro-based unit was in 2006 when it was sent to Kuwait during Operation Iraqi Freedom.