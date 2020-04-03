Kentucky Horse Park, State Parks open during daytime only

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Horse Park and Kentucky State Parks will be open to the public during daytime only beginning Friday, the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said.

The change is to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the cabinet said in a news release.

All overnight reservations for park lodges, cabins and campgrounds will be suspended until further notice. Upcoming reservations will be canceled and refunds issued.

State parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with access to park trails and scenic sites during those hours. Golf courses will remain open with hours available online. Lodges, cabins, playgrounds and campgrounds will be closed, and food service will be suspended.

The Kentucky Horse Park grounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the Visitor Center and park campground will be closed until further notice. The walking trail will be accessible for visitors.

The cabinet advises people who have symptoms should not use parks or trails. Visitors should be prepared for limited access to restrooms and water fountains and maintain a separation of 6 feet from other people. People should not gather in parking lots, trailheads or golf courses and should avoid contact games. If an area is crowded, move to a different location.

