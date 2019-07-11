Kentucky Democrats put forth pension fix plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic leaders in the Kentucky House are making a play for bipartisanship with new state pension repair proposals.

House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins said Thursday that Democrats are acting "in good faith" with two proposals to try "to work a way forward."

Adkins says leaders in the Republican-led House, including Speaker David Osborne, have met with Democrats to discuss the proposals. He says no commitments have been made, and Republicans hold a supermajority in both the House and Senate, meaning they don't need Democratic votes.

But Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has struggled to cobble together support for his pension repair proposal that would replace a Republican-approved bill that Bevin vetoed in April. Bevin has yet to call a special session to put forth the proposal.