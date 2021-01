FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Kentucky dropped again Friday, the 11th consecutive daily decline, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The rate dipped to 8.75%, Beshear said in a news release. He said it "shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one.”