Kentuckian poised to assume House committee chairmanship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's only Democratic congressman is poised to assume a committee chairmanship when his party takes control of the U.S. House.

Rep. John Yarmuth says he's looking to expand the House Budget Committee's role to include more oversight responsibilities. Yarmuth is the panel's ranking Democrat, putting him in line to assume the chairmanship next year.

The Louisville Democrat said Wednesday he wants to hold hearings on a range of policy issues — including climate change and immigration — to examine their budget impact. Another subject could be a review of a Medicare-for-all health-care system.

Yarmuth says the new Democratic House majority should be aggressive in investigating Republican President Donald Trump, his business dealings and the inner workings of his administration.

He says he supports Nancy Pelosi's bid to become House speaker again.