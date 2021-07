KENT — Town resident Kathleen Lindenmayer is on a mission.

As director of Western Connecticut State University’s Career Success Center, her goal is to help students and alumni find employment — and she has started several new initiatives to help with that effort. One of them is the creation of a professional career clothing closet.

The closet, which will offer new and gently used career clothing in all sizes for both men and women, will be located inside the career center. The clothing will be low- to no-cost. The closet will open when the fall semester begins at the end of August. No appointment will be necessary.

“I’m converting some space in the center and making this a mini store so the students can walk in and pick out whatever they need,” said Lindenmayer, 59, who has been director of the center, located in room 300 on the westside campus, for five years.

Lindenmayer has already collected a lot of clothing for the closet through her posts on the Kent community Facebook pages.

“I have three full racks with suits and dresses,” she said. “I probably have 200 pieces of clothing just from Kent that I’ve collected in the past couple of weeks.”

WestConn’s National Society of Leadership & Success, a student-run club for which Lindenmayer is adviser, will help manage the clothing closet.

“These clothes can be used by students just entering the workforce. They’ve got to show themselves as professionals, and a lot of the students may not have the money to buy these clothes. Many are paying their own way through school,” said Lindenmayer, adding that the collection will be ongoing. Additionally, advice on coordinating clothing will also be available.

She’s encouraging members of the public to contribute to the clothing closet.

“This is a great way to transfer what is sitting in our closet unused and giving it to students who are really trying to reinvent themselves and make their way in an interesting, changing job market,” she said.

Career classes

Aside from a clothing closet, Lindenmayer has just created three career classes at the center, which will be offered in the fall — free of charge and for credit.

One of the classes, called Designing your Life, “is about getting unstuck in one’s career, getting rid of dysfunctional thinking, and discussing what you can imagine yourself doing and how to go about getting experiences,” she said.

The other classes are “The Employment Process” and “Professionalism in the Workforce.”

All are 1.5 credit classes, meet eight times and are offered in the evenings. There is no pre-requisite to any of them.

“These classes have been two-plus years in the development,” said Lindenmayer, adding that most of them are hybrid. “They are all very interactive.”

This is the first time classes are being offered at WestConn’s career center. Previously, students generally went to the center to get their resume reviewed, according to Lindenmayer.

“In the past couple of years, we have mushroomed into a much more comprehensive approach to taking care of our students from the minute that they come into our center through their graduation, to try to help facilitate confidence and success as they navigate their careers and job market,” Lindenmayer said.

She added that the career center exists to help students find their path in life.

“The career center has many opportunities for students to learn who they are, how to navigate the employment process and get experience through internships,” she said. “When they graduate, they get lifetime use of those services.”

Dr. Keith Betts, WCSU vice president for student affairs, said that, through the career center, Lindenmayer has built “a team” of professionals, software assets, student employees and “a small army of people’ to help students and alums.

“At Western Connecticut State University, once individuals come into our fold as a student, we want to maintain that connection with them lifelong — and this is just one aspect of keeping that connection,” Betts said. “If graduates need assistance, retooling or changing jobs down the road for whatever reason, our doors are open.”

For more information or to donate clothing to the career center, send an email to careersuccess@wcsu.edu or visit www.wcsu.edu/careersuccess.

