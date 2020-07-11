Kent school to offer virtual programs

Marvelwood School in Kent will hold two virtual information sessions in the coming days.

A program about the school’s new partnership with Mount Snow Academy, an opportunity for student-athletes to cultivate their passion for skiing or snowboarding, July 22 and a discussion with Head of School Blythe Everett P’14, ‘16, faculty, and students to learn more about the school’s customized programming and intentionally small learning environment July 29.