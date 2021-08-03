Kent school hosting virtual information session

The Marvelwood School / Contributed photo

KENT — Marvelwood School is hosting a virtual information session for parents and students to learn more about our academic program on August 11, at 7 p.m.

An intentionally small school with customized programming for all types of learners, Marvelwood offers optional Learning Support programs for a wide range of academic challenges including executive function skills, language-based skills, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, dyslexia, processing speed, and working memory.More information and to register: marvelwood.org/admission