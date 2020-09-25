Kent’s Troncoso to discuss newest book, ‘A Peculiar Kind of Immigrant’s Son’

Sergio Troncoso Sergio Troncoso Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kent’s Troncoso to discuss newest book, ‘A Peculiar Kind of Immigrant’s Son’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Kent Memorial Library and House of Books will co-sponsor at book talk and virtual signing with Texas-born author Sergio Troncoso via Zoom Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

Troncoso will discuss his newest book “A Peculiar Kind of Immigrant’s Son.”

The Kent resident is also the author of “The Last Tortilla and Other Stories,” “Crossing Borders: Personal Essays” and the novels “Nobody’s Pilgrims,” “The Nature of Truth” and “From This Wicked Patch of Dust.”

He edited “Nepantla Familias: An Anthology of Mexican-American Literature of Families in between Worlds” and “Our Lost Border: Essays on Life Amid the Narco-Violence.”

Among the numerous awards he has won are the Kay Cattarulla Award for Best Short Story, Premio Aztlan Literary Prize, Southwest Book Award, Bronze Award for Essays from ForeWord Reviews, International Latino Book Award, and the Silver and Bronze Awards for Multicultural Fiction from ForeWord Reviews.

For many years, he has taught fiction and nonfiction at the Yale Writers’ Workshop in New Haven. He is president of the Texas Institute of Letters.

The son of Mexican immigrants, Troncoso was born in El Paso, Texas, and now lives in New York City.

He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College and received two graduate degrees in international relations and philosophy from Yale University.

He won a Fulbright scholarship to Mexico, where he studied economics, politics, and literature. He was inducted into the Hispanic Scholarship Fund’s Alumni Hall of Fame and the Texas Institute of Letters.

The El Paso City Council voted unanimously to rename the public library branch in Ysleta as the Sergio Troncoso Branch Library. He has served as a judge for the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction and the New Letters Literary Awards in the Essay category.

Troncoso’s stories and essays have been featured in many anthologies.

For more information and RSVP, contact the library www.kentmemoriallibrary.org or www.houseofbooks.com.