Kent’s Access Physical Therapy & Wellness is patient focused

Access Physical Therapy & Wellness, formerly known as Kent Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation, is located at 64 Maple St. in Kent. Access Physical Therapy & Wellness, formerly known as Kent Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation, is located at 64 Maple St. in Kent. Photo: Courtesy Of Access Physical Therapy & Wellness Photo: Courtesy Of Access Physical Therapy & Wellness Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Kent’s Access Physical Therapy & Wellness is patient focused 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Kent Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation is approaching the one-year anniversary of its merger with Access Physical Therapy & Wellness.

The company, then in business for 18 years, merged with Access last Aug. 1 and now operates under the latter’s name.

Arlin DeBoer, who with his wife, Laura, opened Kent Physical Therapy, serves as clinical director and physical therapist. Laura is also a physical therapist.

“The DeBoers were highly recommended and I just have to concur,” said Jeanne McRoberts. of Sherman, who has sought the center’s services multiple times for general aches and pains, as well as after a knee replacement.

“It’s a combination of their experience and expertise,” McRoberts said. “They’re so knowledgeable. I feel like they know better what’s wrong with someone than the person does.”

The clinic offers both short- and long-term physical therapy for clients of all ages.

Patients seek Access’ services for numerous reasons. Among them, orthopedic and sports injuries, neurological injuries, joint replacements, hand injuries, neck and back injuries, pain control and geriatric conditions.

Patient care and ease of accessibility are two of the clinic’s priorities.

“We make sure we spend one-on-one time with patients,” DeBoer said.

In addition to patient-focused care, last year’s merger has expanded the offerings the clinic provides.

More insurances are accepted, additional hours are offered and staff has access to more resources to treat such issues as concussions, and balance, neurological and vestibular conditions.

DeBoer emphasized the center’s recent expansion of its concussion program, citing sports injuries and falls as the top culprits.

McRoberts said she is impressed how the center “tailors (treatment) to my needs” and the positive results.

DeBoer, who specializes in the treatment of orthopedic, sports, neurological conditions and geriatrics, received a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Iowa.

He earned a master’s degree in orthopedic physical therapy from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was also previously an adjunct professor in the Orthopedic Physical Therapy Graduate Program.

Physical therapist Michael Pro, who has almost 10 years of experience in the field, joined the staff in recent months.

Pro has introduced new techniques, including dry needling, which treats muscles and joints directly.

“’This is where I get fixed’ or “I get my tune up here,’” customer service specialist Tracey Shrack said some of the customers have said when they call to schedule an appointment.

Clients seek the center’s help on their own and through doctor referrals.

Local private schools also have a working relationship with the center.

“We see so many people with sports injuries,” Shrack said, noting students from local schools seek the center’s assistance.

“We have a terrific relationship,” said Kent School Athletic Director Dan Traub of the ongoing communication between his office and Access PT.

Traub said students who need physical therapy will often go to Access for therapy once, twice or even three times a week, supplemented by additional work with the athletic training staff at the school.

Access Physical Therapy & Wellness are “always our point people,” he said.

Access Physical Therapy & Wellness is located at 64 Maple St. in Kent. It is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, call 860-927-4559, email kent@accessptw.com or visit www.AccessPTW.com.