Kent recovery center nearly doubles in size, builds detox facility: ‘Breaks down a barrier to care’
1 of21
New buildings are under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of21
A new auditorium building under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21
A silo in a new building under construction will be the view from a waiting area when looking up at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of21
New buildings are under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21
New buildings are under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of21
New buildings are under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21
New buildings are under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of21
New buildings are under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21
New buildings are under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
14 of21
New buildings are under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21
A nurses station in a new building under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
17 of21
New buildings are under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21
New buildings are under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
20 of21
New buildings are under construction at High Watch Recovery Center, in Kent, Conn, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
21 of21
KENT — A detox facility, a more than 200-seat auditorium and increased space are some the changes coming to High Watch Recovery Center with its over $20 million expansion.
The center, at 62 Carter Road in Kent, will nearly double in size and offer many more services — one of which is a detox facility containing 12 detox beds that officials say is greatly needed to reduce barriers to treatment.
Sandi is editor of The New Milford Spectrum. She also contributes to the Danbury News-Times and to Hearst Connecticut's breaking news coverage.