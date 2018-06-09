Kent programs to focus on local birds

The Kent Memorial Library and the Kent Land Trust will co-present two programs for bird enthusiasts aged 13 and up regarding birds in Kent on June 9-10.

Participation in the June 9 workshop is not required for participation in the June 10 program.

Laurie Doss, a science teacher at Marvelwood School win Kent will discuss “Warblers in Kent: A Closer Look” June 9 at 1:30 p.m. at town hall on Kent Green Boulevard.

She will teach participants how to identify warbler species common to Kent by sight and sound, give an introduction to various bird apps/recording software to make identifying birds by sight and/or song easier, and give a brief discussion on how to enhance habitat for birds.

The Kent Land Trust and Doss will lead “Birds and Bagels” June 10 from 7 to 8:30 a.m., where participants will apply their knowledge from the warbler workshop the day before to identify birds in the field near the entry to Skiff Mountain South Preserve.

Bagels and yogurt will be served by the kiosk to the preserve.

During breakfast, participants will identify by sight and/or sound.

Extra binoculars will be available for participants who do not bring their own. Mist nets located on Kent Land Trust and Marvelwood School property will also be set-up to band birds and collect physiological evidence of breeding.

Participants will help collect data for the Connecticut Bird Atlas Project and listen for warblers common to early successional areas such as the Common Yellowthroat, Chestnut-sided Warbler and Yellow Warbler.

At the end of the program there will be an opportunity to see the breeding colony of Purple Martins at Marvelwood School.

Those interested in hiking after the program may venture out on their own to hike one of the four trails traversing Skiff Mountain South Preserve.

It is best if participants wear long pants and socks to help protect against tick exposure.

The use of insect repellent is also highly encouraged and will be available at the workshop.

Doss is a teacher with 30 years of secondary teaching experience and is head of the Science Department at Marvelwood School.

The programs are free and open to the public.

The House of Books will be at the June 10 program to provide nature and bird guides and related books.

For information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.