Kent museum gift shop open

The Gift Shop of the Connecticut Museum of Mining will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 21.

Jewelry, gems, minerals, fossils, and unusual stocking stuffers from around the world will be sold.

The museum is located at 31 Kent- Cornwall Road (Route 7), a mile north of the traffic light in Kent center.

For more information, call the museum at 860-927-0050.