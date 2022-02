KENT — While the town has more affordable housing than many of its Litchfield County neighbors, Kent still needs to do better, experts say.

The town is developing a plan address the issue, per a state statute that says all municipalities must develop an affordable housing plan every five years. The long-term goal of these plans is to meet the housing needs of current and future residents and workers in those towns.

In Kent, officials are studying the cost and types of housing, as well as how to protect the town’s rural environment. The town is surveying residents for feedback, too.

“It’s really all about looking at what you have now and whether your housing stock matches the needs of your residents and the people who work in your town — or not,” said Joceyln Ayer, director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity. “In most towns, it doesn’t, and the idea of a housing plan is to make progress toward meeting some of those needs.”

Once the affordable housing plan is complete, it will be sent to the state’s Office of Policy and Management. The deadline for all the towns in the Northwest Hills Council of Governments to have an affordable housing plan is June 1.

Kent’s Housing Plan Steering Committee meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The town is holding a public forum to discuss its affordable housing plan at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 on Zoom.

Housing cost burdened

In Kent, 366 households are considered housing cost burdened, which means they pay 30 percent or more of one’s income on housing costs, according to a recent housing data analysis by the Northwest Hills Council of Governments.

Of that number, about 200 households are paying 50 percent or more of their income on housing costs, which makes that group “severely cost burdened,” Ayer said.

Additionally, it appears there are more large-sized homes in Kent than large families. For example, fifteen percent of Kent’s households have children but 60 percent of homes have three or more bedrooms.

This situation is not unique to Kent, Ayer said.

“This is true across all of our towns. We have a one size fits all approach to housing,” she said, adding the towns of Sharon and Warren have 75 percent of its homes with three more more bedrooms.

“We’ve got single family homes on large lots with three-plus bedrooms but we’ve got a decreasing number of households that have children.”

Most homes in town are occupied by one or two people who know longer need nor want all the space they’re living in, she said.

“So, we’ve got this mismatch between our housing stock,” she added.

She said many people in town are looking to downsize, due to either retiring or being no longer interested in the upkeep of a larger home and larger area of land that tends to go with it.

She added, though, that many of those people still want to be able to remain in town.

“This just underscores that need for some variety of housing choice,” she said, pointing to the need for the construction of smaller-sized homes.

Affordable housing

Kent has 67 affordable housing units, which is about 4 percent of the housing stock, according to the State’s Affordable Housing Appeals listing.

In that number, its government assisted affordable housing developments are South Common, with 24 units; Stuart Farms, with 13 units; and Templeton Farms, with 24 units.

While this number may seem low, it still exceeds that of neighboring towns including Cornwall at about 3.6 percent, Sharon at about 2 percent; and Warren at less than 1 percent.

Ayer credits this to Kent’s affordable housing organization and its Planning and Zoning Commission.

“They’ve done amazing work, getting things done,” she said.

She added, however, there’s more work ahead.

There are really long waiting lists to get into the affordable housing units, she said.

For Stuart Farm and South Common combined, there are 28 households on the waiting list.

Templeton Farms, which is all seniors, has a waiting list of 73 households.

“Many of them will literally not survive to get off the waiting list,” Ayer said. “People just can’t wait for that long.”

She said the number of people on the waiting list “shows the need and demand” for more affordable housing in town for seniors.

Survey

Kent’s Affordable Housing Plan Steering Committee recently created an online anonymous survey on housing needs. There are about 235 responses to the survey so far. The survey is still open and can be accessed on the town’s website.

Ayer said in the survey results, there were a lot of concerns in area towns that affordable housing plans are going to make the towns suburban or urban.

“Everyone’s interested in protecting their town’s rural environment,” she said, adding she wants to reassure residents that this would be a “priority.”

Committee member John Johnson noted a little over one-third of the residents who answered the survey had problems with rent, mortgage and utilities.

“In a town as affluent as Kent, that’s significant,” he said.

Housing Plan Steering Committee members said they have heard complaints that adding affordable housing in a town will crowd schools, raise taxes, and lower home value.

Ayer said anyone who has those concerns should attend the upcoming forum the town will hold on its affordable housing plan.

sandra.fox@hearstmediact.com 203-948-9802