Kent library wins publicity award

Kent Memorial Library has announced it is one again the recipient of a Connecticut Library Association Publicity Award.

This is the sixth time the library has been recognized for the award.

This year, the library was awarded Outstanding Library Public Relations in the Small Library Category.

The winning materials were the invitation and program for the library’s 2018 annual spring gala.

The graphics were designed by the Lucy C. Pierpont, the library’s marketing and special events director.

Pierpont, a Woodbury resident, has worked at the library for nine years and in graphic design and public relations at Klemm Real Estate, with previous experience at Hartwick College, the Litchfield County Times and her own marketing company based in the greater Waterbury area.

“Lucy continually impresses all of us with her fabulous artistic eye,” said Library Director Sarah Marshall. “We are lucky she’s on our team.”

Marshall said the library’s gala was at “the lovely South Kent School’s Farm on North Campus and highlighted one of their goats: Zeus as the symbol of the gala.”

“Over 300 people attended the hugely successful event that raised funds to support the operations of the Kent Memorial Library,” she said.

The winners of these awards were recognized at the Connecticut Library Association Annual Conference at the Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa in Groton in April.