Kent library to welcome Rossiter

Kent Memorial Library will present a program with New Milford author Nan Rossiter Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.

Rossiter will talk about her new book, “Promises of the Heart: Savannah Skies Series, Book 1.”

Books will be available to purchase and be signed at the Main Street library.

In this first installment of the “Savannah Skies” series, Rossiter tells the story of a couple struggling to start a family and the young foster girl with a heart condition who changes their lives forever.

Rossiter explores themes of family, faith, romance, and the realistic struggle with infertility.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.