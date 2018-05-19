Kent library to open book sale

The Kent Memorial Library will kick off its annual book sale Memorial Day weekend.

Opening weekend, sale hours will be open May 25 and 27 from noon to 5 p.m., and May 26 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual junior room bake sale fundraiser will be held May 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual book sale will continue on weekends through mid-October.

“It is the library’s biggest fundraiser, and all proceeds benefit the Kent Memorial Library’s operating budget,” said Library Director Sarah Marshall.

Hours will be Fridays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in June, and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in July and August.

Hours of operation are subject to weather. When in doubt, or to find out September and October ours, visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.

In addition, the library’s car raffle will be ongoing. The prize is a 2003 BMW Z4 Roadster.

Tickets are $20.

For information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.