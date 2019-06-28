Kent library to exhibit Sakren artwork

Kent Memorial Library will exhibit “Born to Be Wild,” featuring works by New Preston artist Paul Sakren, July 3 through Aug. 31.

An opening reception will be held July 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.; registration is required by calling 860-927-3761.

Sakren, who grew up in Kent Hollow, ran away from school and home at age 16 to live in San Francisco in 1966.

He then lived in Ireland for three years in 1973, then moved with his wife Moira to Scotland in 1978, where they lived for four years.

All the while, he rebelled against his urge to paint. Then when his father, the cartoonist and artist Bill Sakren, died in 1991 he rebelled against his rebellion and began to paint in earnest in an attempt to express the juice of his feelings.

He began having shows and selling his work around Litchfield County in 1993 and has been exhibiting and selling paintings since.

His work transitioned from personal visions to abstract landscapes around 2012.

He paints simplistic, harmonious abstracts that don't fall into any standard category.

An admirer of natural wildness, his work captures glimpses of a wild alternate universe where simple forms and passionate colors fly in the face of the viewer.

He works mostly in acrylic on canvas but also in mixed media and occasionally oils.

Sakren’s work has been exhibited around the country and is featured in many private collections.

For more information, visit the Main Street library or call 860-927-3761.