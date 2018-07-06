Kent library to add Sunday hours

Kent Memorial Library has announced it will offer Sunday hours for July and August.

The hours were added based on the results of a library survey.

Extended hours will be part of a pilot program that will use to determine feasibility of the extra hours of operation.

The library will be open July 8, 15, 22 and 29 and Aug. 5, 12 and 19 from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.